Currently, the price hit 2018 Year Resistance we expecting big correction from major resistance 0.7025$ towards downside 0.6840 and furthermore 0.6480 ✅S1= 0.6925 ✅S2=0.6840 ✴️R1=0.7020 ✴️R2=0.7130 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD to stay strong amid more Fed action – ANZ - November 27, 2020
- NZD/USD: Correction expecting downside from 2018 year resistance ($ 0.7025) - November 27, 2020
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD resumes upside after brief pause, NZ Treasury comments buoy kiwi bulls - November 27, 2020