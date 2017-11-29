NZD/USD: Corrective rebound expected – Westpac

NZD/USD made a three-year low at 0.6780 last week, the ensuing bounce looking likely to extend to at least 0.6980 (the early Nov high), according to Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac. “NZD/USD is undervalued, and speculators are very short NZD.
