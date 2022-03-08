NZD/USD witnessed selling for the second straight day and moved further away from the 2022 high. The global flight to safety continued underpinning the USD and exerted some downward pressure.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD corrects further from YTD high, tests 0.6800 mark amid risk-off - March 8, 2022
- NZD/USD: Further strength appears not favoured – UOB - March 8, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls again cross 100-DMA with eyes on 0.6900 - March 7, 2022