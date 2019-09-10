NZD/USD could extend the recovery to 0.65 – UOB

EUR/USD is grinding higher above 1.1050, as the technical set up favors the bulls. Also, a pause in the US dollar buying across the board amid retreating Treasury yields offers support to the pair.
