Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group see further rebound could motivate NZD/USD to revisit the 0.6300 zone in the next few weeks. 24-hour view: “The strong bounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD could now advance to the 0.6300 region – UOB - March 2, 2023
- NZD/USD bears step in at the highs and pressure below 0.6250 - March 1, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 0.6270 breakout - March 1, 2023