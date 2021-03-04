Domestic factors remain supportive, particularly NZ commodity prices, but the global sentiment and a weak USD are being questioned and cap the NZD/USD pair for now, economists at Westpac inform. See – …
NZD/USD: Damp market mood caps the rally, outweighing strong domestic factors – Westpac
