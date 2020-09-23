The NZD/USD pair dropped today as traders reacted to the RBNZ interest rate decision. The bank left rates unchanged and hinted at more support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD darts lower as RBNZ hints at future negative interest rates - September 23, 2020
- NZD/USD bounces off four-week low to rise past-0.6600 on RBNZ status-quo - September 22, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis (update): Target acheived to trendline support ahead of RBNZ - September 22, 2020