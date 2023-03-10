The first impulse wave Ⓐ is completed. A bearish correction Ⓑ is under development, the internal structure of which is similar to a zigzag (A)- (B)- (C). The impulse (A) and correction (B) can be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Decline in the final impulse of the zigzag - March 10, 2023
- Dollar edges lower ahead of payrolls; yen weakens after BOJ stands pat - March 10, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep 0.6060 on radar as death cross looms - March 10, 2023