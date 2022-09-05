NZD/USD has sensed selling pressure around 0.6100 as China’s Services PMI has trimmed. A follow-up decline in China’s Services PMI after displaying weak Manufacturing PMI has weakened kiwi.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD declines after facing barricades around 0.6100 on downbeat China’s Services PMI data - September 4, 2022
- NZD/USD stabilizes from opening gap - September 4, 2022
- Fed jawboning too late as US inflation and jobs turn down - September 4, 2022