NZD/USD flirts with the 0.7000 round figure, after rising the most in multiple days to the two-week high, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The kiwi pair keeps Fed Chair Jerome Powell led …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD defends biggest daily jump in six weeks around 0.7000 - August 29, 2021
- New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast: NZD/USD Snapback Levels - August 29, 2021
- NZD/JPY Channel Continuation - August 29, 2021