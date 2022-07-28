Flash readings of the US Q2 GDP, risk catalysts will be important to watch. NZD/USD remains sidelined around 0.6260-70 heading into Thursday‘s European session, after rising the most in a week. Alike …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD defends post-Fed gains with eyes on 0.6300, US GDP - July 28, 2022
- AUD/NZD Forecast: What’s Ahead After Hitting its 2018 High - July 28, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls move in to a key H1 resistance area - July 27, 2022