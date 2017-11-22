NZD/USD depressed below 0.6900, poor NZ retail sales still weigh

NZ retail sales data disappointed. Risk-off sentiment weighs. Downside capped by recent USD weakness. The NZD/USD pair stalled its post-NZ retail sales induced slide just ahead of the daily pivot of 0.6863, and now consolidates losses amid mixed market …
