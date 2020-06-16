In light of FX Strategists at UOB Group, extra downside in NZD/USD seems to be losing momentum for the time being. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for NZD to ‘dip b …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Diminishing odds for further retracements – UOB - June 16, 2020
- NZD/USD pares losses and approaches day highs at 0.6460 - June 15, 2020
- NZD/USD steadily climbs beyond mid-0.6400s, lacks follow-through - June 15, 2020