The NZD/USD falls as traders head into the weekend, down 0.71% in the week. No advancement in talks between Russia and Ukraine would keep investors on their toes, at least for another week. NZD/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD dips towards 0.6800 amid a mixed market mood - March 11, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from weekly hurdle towards 0.6800 - March 11, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD changes short term trend from neutral to bearish - March 10, 2022