NZD/USD Dives After Covid Woes Delay RBNZ Hike, Focus Shifts to AU Jobs Report

Asia-pacific markets look set for a gloomy session on Thursday following overnight action on Wall Street and in FX markets.The New Zealand Dollar is trading near lows not seen since November 2020 …
