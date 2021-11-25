NZD/USD is forecast to extend the current weakness into the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We did not anticipate the sharp sell-off th …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Door open to further retracement – UOB - November 25, 2021
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD consolidates previous session’s slump, outlook bearish - November 25, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls taking back some airspace - November 24, 2021