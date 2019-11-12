EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with -2.1. GBP/USD is trading closer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Double Top may push the price towards the North - November 12, 2019
- NZD/USD slumps to 0.6330 area ahead of key economic events - November 12, 2019
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD Major Downtrend on Triple Top, Minor trend on Double Top – Trading and Hedging Setup - November 12, 2019