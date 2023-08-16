We like selling rallies near the 20-DMA at 0.61254 and target the 23.6% Fib level at 0.5785 judging by daily Fib levels over the past year. MACD divergence isn’t showing any signs of a turn, and we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Doubts on any significant rebound for Kiwi in the near-term – TDS - August 16, 2023
- NZD/USD challenges the 0.6000 area. All eyes are on the FOMC Minutes, China’s economic woes - August 16, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sticks to hawkish RBNZ-inspired recovery gains, above mid-0.5900s - August 16, 2023