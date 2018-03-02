FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the downward pressure around the Kiwi Dollar should ease on a breakout of 0.7285. 24-hour view: “We expected NZD to “attempt to move lower towards last month’s 0.7176 low yesterday” but were of the view that a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD downside mitigated above 0.7285 – UOB - March 2, 2018
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD bulls edge higher on double bottom in major trend and inch through rising channel in intermediate trend, hold long hedge - March 2, 2018
- FxWirePro: Never trade wind against the tide, EUR/NZD 1Y skews indicates bullish sentiments – Stay long via AED call - March 2, 2018