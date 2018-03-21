Just started trading NZD/USD and would like to incorporate this into your own trading strategy? Check out our beginners’ FX markets guide! The New Zealand Dollar held its ground against its US counterpart even though the RBNZ left rates unchanged and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Downtrend Intact As RBNZ Holds Rates, Downgrades CPI View - March 21, 2018
- NZD/USD ignores expected RBNZ outcome, bid post FOMC - March 21, 2018
- AUD/NZD bulls en route to 1.0800 - March 21, 2018