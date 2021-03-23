NZD/USD risks extra losses on a close below 0.7100 in the near-term, noted UOB Group’s FX Strategists. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that we ‘continue to see chance for NZD to move lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD: Downward momentum seems to be shaping up – UOB - March 23, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Hammered down to three-month lows, remains vulnerable - March 23, 2021
- NZD/USD to surge higher towards 0.74 by end-2021 – ANZ - March 23, 2021