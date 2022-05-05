NZD/USD bears pile in again as the US dollar attracts a safe-haven bid. DXY rallies to fresh bull cycle highs, sinking the bird ahead of NFP. At 0.6421, NZD/USD is down some 1.88% after falling from a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD drops ahead of NFP as US dollar attracts a safe haven bid - May 5, 2022
- NZD Falls Right Back Down - May 5, 2022
- NZD/USD to extend its slide towards the 0.6375 mark – Westpac - May 5, 2022