NZD/USD drops to a nine-day-old rising trendline after China trade balance data. RBNZ’s Bond purchases, uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade deal also weigh on the Kiwi pair. With a slump in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD drops as a slump in China’s imports supersede trade surplus - October 13, 2019
- NZD/JPY giving back ground in holiday thin markets - October 13, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .6357, Weakens Under .6327 - October 11, 2019