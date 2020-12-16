NZD/USD drops back below 0.7100 ahead of the FOMC

EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, the highest since 2018 amid vaccine, US stimulus and Brexit optimism. Eurozone PMIs beat estimates while US retail sales badly disappointed with -1.1%. The Fed decision …
