NZD/USD retreats to 0.7140 after taking out resistance at 0.7150 on Friday. US dollar index inches closer to 92.20 as risk-on sentiment eases. Markets expect prolonged easy money as NFP disappoints.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD drops back below 0.7150 as US dollar attempts a bounce - September 6, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears keep reins around 1.0400 - September 5, 2021
- NZD/USD: Firmer around three-month high near 0.7150 on USD weakness, risk-on mood - September 5, 2021