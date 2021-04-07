NZD/USD traded lower on Wednesday, with the kiwi and other risk-sensitive currencies including AUD, CAD and GBP suffering. The pair has dropped from Asia Pacific session highs in the 0.7060s to just …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD drops back to test 0.7000 ahead of ANZ survey data and Powell’s remarks at the IMF
NZD/USD traded lower on Wednesday, with the kiwi and other risk-sensitive currencies including AUD, CAD and GBP suffering. The pair has dropped from Asia Pacific session highs in the 0.7060s to just …