NZD/USD extends pullback from the one-week high. Doubts concerning the US aid package, coronavirus updates seem to renew the risk-off. The US Senate voting on the COVID-19 Bill, Jobless Claims will be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD drops below 0.5800 amid the latest risk reset
NZD/USD extends pullback from the one-week high. Doubts concerning the US aid package, coronavirus updates seem to renew the risk-off. The US Senate voting on the COVID-19 Bill, Jobless Claims will be …