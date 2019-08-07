NZD/USD drops below 0.64 on dovish comments by RBNZ’s Orr

NZD/USD sell-off continues with RBNZ’s Orr keeping the doors open for further easing. RBNZ cut rates by 50 basis points to a new record low of 1% earlier today. Another wave of selling hit the NZD/USD …
