EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, as eurozone inflation meets expectations with 1.3% in both headline and core CPI. Mid-East tensions are having a lesser effect on markets and US ISM Non-Manufacturing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD drops below 0.6650 as USD gathers strengh - January 7, 2020
- GBP/NZD: Pound New Zealand Dollar Rate Improves As US-Iran Uncertainties Unsettle Global Economic Outlook - January 7, 2020
- AUD/NZD Considers Bearish Breakout - January 7, 2020