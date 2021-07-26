The NZD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the 0.6965-60 region heading into the European session. The pair struggled to capitalize on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD drops to fresh session lows, around 0.6960 area
The NZD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the 0.6965-60 region heading into the European session. The pair struggled to capitalize on …