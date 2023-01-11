NZD/USD edges higher on Thursday amid renewed USD selling bias, albeit lacks follow-through. Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes keep the US bond yields depressed and weigh on the USD. A positive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD edges higher amid softer USD, remains below 0.6400 as traders await US CPI - January 11, 2023
- NZD/INR Technical Analysis - January 10, 2023
- AUD/NZD: Bears move in on critical trendline support - January 10, 2023