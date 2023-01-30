NZD/USD holds its place on the bear’s radar, after confirming the seat on the previous day, as the Kiwi pair traders remain cautious ahead of the key data/events. That said, the quote seesaws near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD edges lower past 0.6500 with eyes on China PMI, US CB Consumer Confidence - January 30, 2023
- NZD/USD bears moving in as Wall Street slides into the afternoon trade - January 30, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD stuck in range as trading persists with focus on central banks - January 30, 2023