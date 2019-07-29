NZD/USD edges lower toward 0.66 as USD preserves strength

The bearish pressure on NZD/USD remains intact on Monday. US Dollar Index clings to gains above 98 mark. US-China trade negotiations and FOMC meeting to highlight the week. The NZD/USD pair lost 130 …
