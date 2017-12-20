NZD/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Fourth Wave Close to Terminating

NZD/USD has continued to follow the larger bearish impulse pattern. Since our last report in November, NZD/USD has rallied in wave (iv) to measured resistance near 70 cents. This implies the next wave, wave (v), may begin from nearby levels and is a …
