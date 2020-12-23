NZD/USD rests at daily resistance following an impressive rally. Risk sentiment flips positive into the final days before Xmas. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7095 between a low of 0.7030 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD ends higher on Walll Street in a positive risk environment - December 23, 2020
- NZD/USD struggles to regain 0.7100 but set for healthy daily gains - December 23, 2020
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD changes short term trend from neutral to bullish - December 23, 2020