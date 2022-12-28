The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) clings to some of its earlier gains after hitting a weekly high of 0.6355 and sliding toward the 0.6300 regions, though it remains positive in the day, gaining 0.50%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD erases some of its earlier gains, remaining positive around 0.6310s - December 28, 2022
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD threatens 23.6% fib after fall below 1.9100 handle - December 28, 2022
- Singapore Dollar (SGD) to New Zealand Dollar (NZD) exchange rate history - December 28, 2022