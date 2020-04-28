In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD is expected to keep the consolidative stance unchanged for the time being. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD expected to remain side-lined – UOB - April 28, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .5958 and .6074 Determines Next Major Move - April 28, 2020
- NZD/USD bears on the offensive on talk of negative rates in New Zealand - April 27, 2020