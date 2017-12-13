NZD/USD extends gains toward 0.7000 ahead of FOMC

US dollar retreats after US CPI and ahead of FOMC. NZD/USD rises to the highest in a month. Kiwi among the top performers of the day. The NZD/USD pair is rising for the fourth day in-a-row and it was testing the 0.7000 handle. The technical perspective …
