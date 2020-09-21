The EUR/USD pair extended its slump towards 1.1760 after ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.” Next relevant support at 1.1736, this month low.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD extends reversal to 0.6650, lowest in a week - September 21, 2020
- NZD/USD continues to push lower toward 0.6700 on broad USD strength - September 21, 2020
- NZD/USD analysis: Approaching support cluster - September 21, 2020