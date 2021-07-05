NZD/USD struggles to find direction at the start of the week. US Dollar Index stays flat above 92.00 in quiet day. Financial markets in US will remain closed due to Independence Day holiday. Despite a …
NZD/USD extends sideways grind above 0.7000
NZD/USD struggles to find direction at the start of the week. US Dollar Index stays flat above 92.00 in quiet day. Financial markets in US will remain closed due to Independence Day holiday. Despite a …