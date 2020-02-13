Further upside in NZD/USD should be seen as corrective and unlikely to challenge the resistance at 0.6525, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “The rapid and outsized surge in NZD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD extends the corrective upside for the time being – UOB - February 13, 2020
- AUD/NZD: evening Star on the daily chart, head, and shoulders on the H4 - February 13, 2020
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi Dollar Rally Belies Downtrend - February 13, 2020