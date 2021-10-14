Further upside is likely in NZD/USD on a breakout of the 0.7000 yardstick, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for NZD to consolidate y …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Extra gains expected above 0.7000 – UOB - October 14, 2021
- NZD/USD flirts with monthly tops, around 0.6980 region - October 14, 2021
- New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Outlook Confined by Defined Range - October 13, 2021