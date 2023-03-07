NZD/USD is on the verge of recapturing the 0.6200 resistance as the risk-off mood has eased. The Fed is expected to analyze February’s economic data before endorsing more rates. Chinese Trade Balance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD eyes 0.6200 as risk-off mood ameliorates ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony - March 6, 2023
- FxWirePro :EUR/NZD extends gains,faces 23.6% fib resistance - March 6, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a test of 06270 - March 6, 2023