NZD/USD eyes test of 0.6800 level, but 21DMA at 0.6792 acting as resistance for now

NZD/USD has rallied on Wednesday, but has now into resistance at the 21DMA at 0.6792. Further substantial gains are not expected amid a broader subdued feel to financial market trade pre-holidays.
