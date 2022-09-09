NZD/USD is oscillating around 0.6090, upside remains favored on weaker DXY. China’s inflation has declined to 2.8% vs. 2.8% of expectations on an annual basis. The commentary from US Secretary Yellen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD eyes upside above 0.6090 on lower-than-expected China Inflation data - September 8, 2022
- NZD/USD Eyes Potential Relief Rally But China CPI Data May Threaten APAC Sentiment - September 8, 2022
- NZD/USD rebounds towards 0.6100 ahead of China inflation - September 8, 2022