The outlook for NZD/USD remains mixed and the pair could trade within the 0.6200 and 0.6380 for the time being, comment UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. 24-hour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD faces a mixed outlook – UOB - January 5, 2023
- Australia, NZ dlrs jump on China coal news, yen reversal - January 5, 2023
- SHIB Bulls to Target Return To $0.0000090 as Shibarium Upgrade Nears - January 4, 2023