According to Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, NZD/USD could navigate within 0.6400 and 0.6535 in the next few weeks. Key Quotes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD faces some consolidation near term – UOB - January 31, 2023
- NZD/MYR – New Zealand Dollar Malaysian Ringgit - January 31, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly low below 0.6450 on consolidation breakdown - January 31, 2023