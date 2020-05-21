The upside momentum in NZD/USD is expected to meet a tough hurdle in the 0.6175 level, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “While we highlighted yesterd …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD faces strong resistance at 0.6175 – UOB - May 21, 2020
- Elliott wave view: Further downside in GBP/NZD [Video] - May 21, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: 2020 falling trendline breached, but follow-through elusive - May 20, 2020