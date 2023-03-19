NZD/USD approaches the weekly low (0.6137) after staging another failed attempt to test the monthly high (0.6276), and the exchange rate may continue to give back the rebound from the monthly low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD fails again to test monthly high - March 19, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD reverses recent rally, bias back to downside - March 18, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD dips below lower range, bearish bias increases - March 18, 2023