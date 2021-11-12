NZD/USD fends off 0.7000 for now, but set to end the week sharply lower

NZD/USD is currently flat, having rebounded from an earlier test of the 0.7000 level. The pair is set to end the week sharply lower, however, after hot US inflation triggered broad USD strength. FX …
